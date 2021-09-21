Gas line work leads to Schreier Road closures
ROSSFORD – Columbia Gas is getting set to resume its Marilyn Drive pipeline replacement project, which will include some impact to traffic on Schreier Road. Crews plan to install approximately 2,000 feet of new mainline on Schreier between Glenwood Road and Indian Ridge Trail. Due to a number of factors, including the location of other buried utilities and the size of the public right-of-way, crews will need to lay this new mainline in the street.www.sent-trib.com
