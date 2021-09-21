CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOT ISSUE gear up for a comeback with individual teaser images for Dain for their first single 'ICONS'

By Sophie-Ha
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT ISSUE has dropped more individual concept images as the group continues to gear up for their 1st single comeback. HOT ISSUE, a girl group that debuted in April of this year with "GRATATA," will be making their first comeback later this month. HOT ISSUE consists of members Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The group boasts an eye-catching, synchronized choreography, boosted by the vocal line's powerful talents.

#Teasers#Icons#Gratata
