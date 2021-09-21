HOT ISSUE gear up for a comeback with individual teaser images for Dain for their first single 'ICONS'

ENHYPEN unveiled a calming concept film and continues the preparation for their first album 'Dimension: Dilemma.'. The boys have been preparing for their comeback as they released various teaser photos and videos. On September 28 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled a new concept film teaser showing a rather different side to the member's charms. In the video, the members returned back to being ordinary boys enjoying the summer season being playful with one another.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO