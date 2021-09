BTS and Coldplay have finally released the official lyric video for their collaborative single "My Universe" on September 24 KST. The two teams worked together to write the lyrics and compose the music for their latest single, "My Universe," a track that is sung in both English and Korean. Swedish pop record producer Max Martin participated as the producer for the song. "My Universe" is the second single to be released as part of Coldplay's new album 'Music Of The Spears,' and many were excited to see two legendary groups collaborate for this new track.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO