Tired Of Boring Chords In Your Tracks? Check This Out

Kanye West has made some abrupt changes on his controversial Donda album and one artist might not be too happy about it. On Tuesday (Sept. 28), an updated version of the Donda album was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.” The R&B singer’s crooning is now replaced with the Sunday Service Choir, singing the chorus, “Thank You, thank you, thank you for your mercy/Make me new again, make me new again.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO