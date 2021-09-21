Tired Of Boring Chords In Your Tracks? Check This Out
Songwriting formulas while tempting, can stunt your creativity. Suddenly all your songs start to sound the same and the predictability of your chord progressions can play its part in this. Predictability can be ok, a sense of resolution and repetition is the basis of all modern music, but most listeners will fail to notice formulaic progressions if the underlying rhythms, instrumentation, and accompanying melody differ.www.pro-tools-expert.com
