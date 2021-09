Sometimes you start a project and realize it has its own ideas; quickly spiraling out of your control and taking on a life of its own. An example of this can be found in this video by the YouTube channel styropyro: What started as a simple experiment to improve his microwave evolves into a 700W laser oven. He attempts to alter his microwave by improving the magnetron power supply and kills two birds with one stone in the process since it has long been asked that he cook food with lasers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO