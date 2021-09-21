Joy the Baker's boxed cake mixes are pastry chef-approved

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. My mom was a Montessori teacher and when I was a toddler, she'd set out basic baking ingredients like flour, eggs, sugar, and butter and I'd have at it. When the concoctions I created were inevitably unbalanced, I'd turn to cake mixes. As an adult, I reverse-engineered my grandmother’s gooey butter cake and when my dad asked why I didn’t make it with the cake mix, I felt this was a true testament to our collective love of the boxed stuff.