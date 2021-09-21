CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two United Nations agencies have requested access to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called Tuesday for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access” to other refugees and migrants “in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food, water and shelter, especially in light of the approaching winter.” The governments of Poland and Lithuania introduced states of emergency that deny entry to certain border areas to anyone except border guards and security services. They also are building razor wire fences along their border with Belarus.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
The Independent

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

As allegations mount that Belarus is using migrants to destabilize the European Union, the bloc’s executive branch proposed Wednesday to tighten visa restrictions on members of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.The European Commission wants the 27 EU member countries to consider suspending parts of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus that entered force in July 2020. The deal was aimed at improving contacts and drawing the former Soviet country closer to Europe.The proposal would hit Belarusian officials, including members of government, lawmakers, diplomatic delegations and top court representatives. It would increase travel red tape and require them to provide extra...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Greece: Afghan refugees fly to Portugal for resettlement

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say 41 Afghan refugees have flown from Athens to Portugal as part of a bilateral agreement to resettle 1,000 people who have been granted asylum. The Afghans traveled to Greece before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. Greek officials said Tuesday that another 43 are expected to fly to Portugal in the coming weeks. Athens is seeking to reduce the number of refugees living in the country through bilateral agreements with other European Union members. Greece has the fifth-highest number of pending asylum applications among EU countries after Germany, France, Spain and Italy.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Asylum Seekers#Refugees#Un#Eu#Ap#The U N Refugee Agency
Reuters

EU to tighten visa rules for Belarus officials over migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will tighten visa rules for Belarusian state officials, Europe’s migration commissioner said on Wednesday, in retaliation for what she called Minsk’s aggressive effort to destabilise the bloc by pushing in irregular migrants. The EU accuses President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a sharp rise in...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
United Nations
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
indybay.org

Haitians Protest Deportation of Asylum Seekers

Is Biden nothing more than a house broken version of Trump? Supporters of Hatian refugees, shocked by the Trumpian cruelty at the border, seemed to think so. A Sept. 24 protest at the San Francisco Federal Building on 7th Street demanded justice for Haitans seeking asylum, a universally recognized human right. Haitians are being shackled and forcibly placed on airplanes and flown to Haiti.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

Van, Turkey — Some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan are taking an arduous route across neighboring Iran to try and cross into Turkey. We met a family in the Turkish border city of Van who made it out of Afghanistan the night before the capital fell to the Taliban.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

U.N. Rights Chief Urges Belarus Neighbours to Protect Asylum-Seekers

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief called on Belarus' neighbours on Friday to protect asylum seekers after four people died near the Polish border earlier this week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union's eastern frontier. Michelle Bachelet also told the U.N. Human Rights...
WORLD
kfgo.com

EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring – Eurostat

(Reuters) – The number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring months, according to a report by the bloc’s statistics office on Friday. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between April and June of this year,...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Asylum reforms Bill would ‘break international law’, UN’s refugee agency warns

The UK’s plans for asylum reform would break international law, according to the UN’s refugee agency. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the Nationality and Borders Bill would “penalise most refugees seeking asylum in the country via damaging and unjustified penalties, creating an asylum model that undermines established international refugee protection rules and practices”.
IMMIGRATION
UN News Centre

UN agencies shocked by deaths near Belarus-Poland border

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and migration agency IOM, called on Tuesday for an immediate investigation into the deaths of four people near the border between Poland and Belarus, due to causes yet to be determined. In a joint statement, the agencies expressed their condolences to the families of the...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Video shows Texas border agents intimidating, blocking Haitian asylum-seekers

Texas is once again under an unfavorable national light thanks to new footage recorded over the weekend showing border patrol agents on horseback swinging their reins at Haitian migrants to stop them at the country's edge. The images, which ignited horror and outrage online, were recorded as CBP agents attempt...
TEXAS STATE
IBTimes

Greece Inaugurates First 'Closed' Camp For Asylum Seekers

Greece on Saturday inaugurated the first of five new "closed" migrant camps, opposed by rights groups who say the strict access measures are too restrictive. A double barbed wire fence surrounds the 12,000 square metre camp on the island of Samos, which is also installed with surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners and magnetic doors.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Dystopian nightmare’: New camp for asylum seekers in Greece condemned

Campaigners have slammed the “prison-like” conditions of a new asylum seeker centre in Greece.Under plans funded by the European Union, Greek officials are opening a new Multi-Purpose Reception & Identification Centre (MPRIC) on Samos island on Saturday.The centre in Zervou, a remote part of Samos, is one of several being set up across the Aegean islands to process refugees and asylum seekers fleeing conflict zones.Some 500 people who remain in Vathy camp in Samos will be transferred to the new centre from 2O September September onwards.The EU and Greece said the new centre will be an improvement on the squalid...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy