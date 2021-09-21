CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Sheriff: No charges after twin boys die from heat in car

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at daycare. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the father was under intense pressure as a professional at his manufacturing job and forgot the toddlers were in their rear facing child seats. Investigators say the father found the bodies of the boys after arriving at their Blythewood daycare late in the afternoon on Sept. 1 and being told the boys weren’t there. The Coroner’s Office says the boys died from heat and the temperature inside the SUV likely reached 120 degrees on a muggy late summer day.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Old Boys#Accident#Associated Press Columbia#Ap#The Coroner S Office

Comments / 0

Community Policy