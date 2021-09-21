CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive lawmakers have introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium that lapsed last month. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri say their bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to COVID-19. It would remain in effect until 60 days after a public health emergency is declared. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

abc17news.com

