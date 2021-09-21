CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why global investors are focused on Evergrande

Rogersville Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about potential contagion from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande's debt crisis is shaking markets. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

www.therogersvillereview.com

Related
FXStreet.com

Evergrande’s debt payment deadline in focus

Asia Market Update: Equity indices decline after US losses; Evergrande’s debt payment deadline in focus; LDP elections also focal point; NDRC commented on coal; CN Sept PMIs due on Thursday (Official and Caixin). General trend. - UST yields pare rise during Asia. - Australia bond yields rise after earlier gain...
WORLD
internationalinvestment.net

Investors in unknown territory as Evergrande payment deadline passes

Investors were in unknown territory after troubled property business Evergrande missed a deadline for a $83.5m interest payment due yesterday (23 September). There has not yet been any statement from Evergrande or any indication of bondholders being paid, according to widespread media reports. Evergrande is now in uncharted waters and...
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

Why Everyone is Talking About Evergrande: The Chinese Giant Driving Global Selloff Fears

China Evergrande, the Chinese property developer, might have not been widely known to global investors a few weeks ago, but has quickly become a household name as its debt issues are having worldwide ripple effects. The group, which holds about $300 billion worth of debt, is on the verge of defaulting on an $83.5 million interest payment on U.S. dollar bonds. According to CNN, it is not yet known whether a payment will be made.
ECONOMY
WLFI.com

Evergrande's fiasco could damage the global economy

All eyes are on China's Evergrande, the heavily-indebted real estate conglomerate that's become a market obsession after global investors tuned in to its mounting problems this week. What's happening: The company faces a crucial test on Thursday, when it has a deadline to pay nearly $84 million worth of interest...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Why is Evergrande shaking markets?

Evergrande, a massive Chinese property developer, has a problem: It’s $300 billion in debt. On Monday, Evergrande’s problem appeared to become the world’s problem. Markets were frightened, and the S&P 500 closed down 1.7%. People have compared Evergrande to Lehman Brothers, its situation is that bad. The real estate company...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Markets are awaiting the next major test of Evergrande after default fears triggered a sell-off. Here's what investors are focused on as key debt payment looms.

The Evergrande debt crisis roiled global markets on Monday as the company's ability to pay its debts come into focus. All eyes are on Evergrande's ability to pay $83 million in interest on its bonds due this Thursday. Evergrande already missed interest payments to banks that were due on Monday.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Global Equities Finished Mixed After Evergrande Rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. Markets on both sides of the Atlantic were battered on Monday by fears that Evergrande's...
STOCKS
CNN

Bitcoin falls as global selloff continues over Evergrande

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Bitcoin is falling as fears of the Evergrande crisis sweep through global markets. The digital currency has dropped 5.7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $42,955 per coin as of 2:43 am ET on Tuesday, according to cryptocurrency tracker Coindesk. Earlier, it...
STOCKS
CBS News

Stocks slump as investors fret about Fed and China's Evergrande Group

U.S. stocks slumped on Monday as investors assessed a bevy of risks, including a possible shift in Federal Reserve guidance this week that could hurt corporate profits. After tumbling nearly 750 points in morning trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared those losses to close down 614 points, or 1.8%, at 33,970. The broader S&P 500-stock index fell 1.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 2.2%. The declines extended a slide for Wall Street this month, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing nearly 1% last week alone before Monday's tumble.
STOCKS
hot96.com

Analysis-Investors grappling with Evergrande fallout weigh risk of wider pain

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors unnerved by the fallout from heavily indebted Chinese real estate company Evergrande were gauging the potential for a wider shakeout after a selloff hit stocks around the world. For now, many U.S.-based investors believe there is little chance that the woes of Evergande, China’s second-largest...
MARKETS
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Evergrande Drama Unfolds, Global Markets Sell Off

A brutal sell-off is gripping global markets today, and it’s all being blamed on one company. Clocking in at number 122 on the Fortune Global 500 list, China’s Evergrande Group is primarily a real estate conglomerate, but they apparently have their fingers in a bunch of stuff. The company has...
STOCKS
Fortune

Beijing’s silence on Evergrande is spooking global markets

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Greetings from Shanghai, where I'll be hunkered down in hotel quarantine for the next two weeks in preparation for Fortune's October 19 Global 500 Summit in Hangzhou. Stock exchanges on China's mainland were closed Tuesday...
ECONOMY
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Evergrande Situation Remains Unclear

The past week did not provide much clarity around the situation of Evergrande. While market sentiment rebounded strongly, the fate of China’s second-largest property developer remains unclear. The Chinese central government could let Evergrande fall, but we think it will likely attempt to ring fence the effects on the country’s financial sector to avoid a broader crisis. Furthermore, only USD19bn of Evergrande total debt of USD300bn is denominated in USD, so the direct effect on the rest of the world from the possible bankruptcy should remain limited. Read more in Research China – The Evergrande situation and what we expect, 21 September. Next week, more debt payments are due on Wednesday, and markets will also focus on PMIs on Thursday for gauging developments in the broader economy, we expect to see further decline.
BUSINESS

