Why global investors are focused on Evergrande

The past week did not provide much clarity around the situation of Evergrande. While market sentiment rebounded strongly, the fate of China’s second-largest property developer remains unclear. The Chinese central government could let Evergrande fall, but we think it will likely attempt to ring fence the effects on the country’s financial sector to avoid a broader crisis. Furthermore, only USD19bn of Evergrande total debt of USD300bn is denominated in USD, so the direct effect on the rest of the world from the possible bankruptcy should remain limited. Read more in Research China – The Evergrande situation and what we expect, 21 September. Next week, more debt payments are due on Wednesday, and markets will also focus on PMIs on Thursday for gauging developments in the broader economy, we expect to see further decline.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO