Jurnee Smollett’s Lovecraft Country Character Inspired Her Emmys Look

By Sarah Spellings
Vogue Magazine
7 days ago
 8 days ago
Jurnee Smollett started planning her Emmys look with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn as soon as she found out she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Leti Lewis in Lovecraft Country. “I wanted to bring in elements of Leti to whatever Ali and I chose for the Emmys while keeping it current. Whether it was a really small waist, flowy A-line skirt—Ali and I agreed that whatever direction we went, we wanted it to feel timeless yet modern.” A red-carpet moment that smacks of the 1950s? Only Dior Haute Couture would do.

www.vogue.com

