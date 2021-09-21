Jurnee Smollett’s Lovecraft Country Character Inspired Her Emmys Look
Jurnee Smollett started planning her Emmys look with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn as soon as she found out she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Leti Lewis in Lovecraft Country. “I wanted to bring in elements of Leti to whatever Ali and I chose for the Emmys while keeping it current. Whether it was a really small waist, flowy A-line skirt—Ali and I agreed that whatever direction we went, we wanted it to feel timeless yet modern.” A red-carpet moment that smacks of the 1950s? Only Dior Haute Couture would do.www.vogue.com
