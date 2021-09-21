Jurnee Smollett’s Lovecraft Country Character Inspired Her Emmys Look

Last night’s Emmy Awards ceremony was a historic moment for Carl Clemons-Hopkins. The star became the first nonbinary performer to ever be nominated in one of the acting categories, for their supporting role as Marcus in Hacks. This came with a lot of weight. “I’m super grateful for it, but it’s somewhat daunting to me having been othered [for being nonbinary], and now I’m being celebrated for it,” says Clemons-Hopkins. “I’m hoping and praying that this will be something that encourages people—and the industry—[to realize] that actors are humans, and humans are more than two genders. How a human identifies has nothing to do with if they can play the part.”

