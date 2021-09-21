CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Announces Country Thunder Takeover Tour Post-Scandal

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice alum Morgan Wallen announced his much anticipated Country Thunder Takeover Tour this week. The country singer revealed the dates for several headlining concerts featuring special guests Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston, and ERNEST. While it’s without a doubt that Wallen has caught himself in trouble recently, the tour seems to be an attempt to climb back from the scandal.

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

wjhl.com

Morgan Wallen coming to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to Bristol in October, and tickets go on sale soon. According to a release by Bristol Motor Speedway, the stadium will host “Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover” on October 30 in the infield of the famed half-mile. Alongside Wallen, the...
BRISTOL, TN
AL.com

Morgan Wallen to perform in Auburn, Mobile this fall

Country artist Morgan Wallen has announced a four-show concert tour with stops in Auburn and Mobile, with limited early sales beginning immediately and a general onsale starting Tuesday. Wallen will play Oct. 23 at the Auburn Rodeo, a concert event at Sistrunk Farms in Opelika; that show also will feature...
AUBURN, AL
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen is officially heading out on tour!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Did you happen to catch the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkml.com

Eric Church Joins Morgan Wallen At Justin Timberlake’s Nashville Club

Morgan Wallen showed up on stage at a new Nashville club called The Twelve Thirty Club co-owned by superstar Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church joined him on stage for a few songs. They performed as part of the club’s grand opening last night (9/22). Joined by his mentor Eric, Morgan...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett & More!

Morgan Wallen is set to perform at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN on Saturday, October 30th. The lineup also includes Granger Smith, Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and Ernest. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (September 21st). Gabby Barrett has premiered the video for her new single “Footprints on the...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Promoter announces sold out show for Morgan Wallen at BMS next month

Just four days after it was announced, promotion group Country Thunder released a message on social media Tuesday that all tickets for their one-day festival with headliner Morgan Wallen have been sold. Notice of the event was made public during Saturday’s NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway where Wallen...
MOTORSPORTS
wjhl.com

BMS officials: Morgan Wallen concert tickets sold out within minutes

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tickets to Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover scheduled for Oct. 30 have sold out, according to Bristol Motor Speedway officials. BMS officials revealed that the tickets sold out within minutes of opening sales. The country singer-songwriter is set to take the stage Saturday, Oct. 30, and...
BRISTOL, TN
Vulture

Org Touted by Morgan Wallen ‘Disappointed’ in Singer’s Anti-Racism Efforts

In his first interview since saying the N-word on video back in February — a plum Good Morning America spot, across from Michael Strahan, on July 23 — Morgan Wallen claimed he had donated around $500,000 to organizations supporting Black people and musicians. The disgraced country singer said the amount was from sales for his blockbuster album, Dangerous, that he’d earned since the video incident. But now, a new report in Rolling Stone is casting doubt on that figure, along with Wallen’s larger promise to work with Black-led organizations and on anti-racism causes. The magazine reported that the Black Music Action Coalition, which Wallen told GMA he had worked with and donated to, received $165,000 from the musician in April, putting the money toward COVID grants for Black musicians. Wallen didn’t mention any other groups in that interview, and 56 other Black-led and -founded charities since told Rolling Stone that they had not received donations from Wallen. BMAC told the magazine that Wallen’s claimed $500,000 in donations “seems exceptionally misleading.”
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG

Trending September 21: Morgan Wallen and Sea Turtles

(WKRG) — Country music fans are excited about this! We know because it’s one of the top stories today on WKRG.com. A Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile! This will be the biggest name to perform at the grounds since Josh Turner held a concert at the fair a few years ago.
MOBILE, AL
Popculture

Morgan Wallen's Promised Donations to Black-Led Charities Mostly Missing, Report Claims

Following his racial slur controversy, country music star Morgan Wallen promised that he would be making donations to Black-led and Black-founded charities. However, a new report claims that those financial assurances have been mostly missing. In July, Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to discuss the infamous incident and stated how his album sales "spike" was the catalyst for him and his "team" to "calculate" just how much he should "donate... to some organizations, BMAC [the Black Music Action Coalition] being the first one."
CHARITIES
People

Eric Church Brings Morgan Wallen on Stage for Surprise Acoustic Appearance in Nashville

The country singer-songwriters fist-bumped and sang hits for famous friends at Justin Timberlake's Nashville bar The Twelve Thirty Club. Eric Church and Morgan Wallen took their friendship to the spotlight in Nashville this week when they surprised VIPs at an opening party for Justin Timberlake and celebrity chef Sam Fox's The Twelve Thirty Club with a hit-packed mini-set.
NASHVILLE, TN
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Country Singer Morgan Wallen’s $500K Pledge To Black Music Groups After N-Word Scandal Is Reportedly MIA!

Morgan Wallen needs to answer for this, like, ASAP!. The country music singer was infamously caught on video saying the n-word earlier this year outside his home after a night out with friends. He rightfully lost a bunch of business and brand deals over the inexcusable controversy, with country music radio stations opting to drop his songs for a while, too.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

A Look At Eric Church and Morgan Wallen’s Friendship

Eric Church and Morgan Wallen. One is the “Chief, country’s lovable outlaw. The other is one of the genre’s newest superstars, who has had his share of controversy in recent months. However, it seems the two have formed a, somewhat unlikely, friendship. Church is 44 years old, a dad, and a veteran in the industry and has taken one what one could assume is a mentor-type relationship with Wallen, 28. And while I wouldn’t have guessed this pairing I have to say I love it. I hope there is duet in their future. Take a look at how the friendship between Eric Church and Morgan Wallen has grown this year.
CELEBRITIES

