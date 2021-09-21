WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Akron Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will host its first night game of the season on Saturday; kickoff against the Akron Zips is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Buckeyes are coming off at 41-20 home win over Tulsa. True freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for three touchdowns and a freshman record of 277 yards. He was named Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for his performance in the win.