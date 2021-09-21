Sonoma Supervisors May Raise the “Living Wage”

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering raising the “living wage” rate. At their meeting today, the board will take up a proposal by pro-labor groups to raise the county’s wage from $15 an hour to just over $17 an hour. Through the years, Sonoma County cities have adopted living wage standards. Petaluma made its living wage just under $19 an hour, and Sebastopol’s wage is just under $20 an hour. The city of Sonoma established a $15 an hour wage in 2006.