Urbana Police: Man arrested after late-night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police arrested Devontre Newbill after a shooting happened near Florida Avenue on Monday evening. Police said they responded to a report of a person getting shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. When the police arrived, they found a 32-year-old Urbana woman sitting in a car with a gunshot wound in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.www.wcia.com
