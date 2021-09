Be honest: How much TV do you watch in a day? In a week? Is there a show (or more than one!) that you can recite episodes from by heart?. Whether you’re a soap opera addict, a sucker for drama, in it for laughs, or just an armchair game show contestant, television has gotten us through a lot over time, especially in the last two years, so don’t let anyone tell you that your binge-watching sessions are a waste of time. These TV trivia questions and answers, divvied up into easy TV trivia questions, old/classic TV, sitcom trivia and hard TV trivia will put your television knowledge to the test!

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO