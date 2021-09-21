CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua's double-header against Tyson Fury 'could FINALLY take place in 2022 with London set to host one of the fights that could be the richest in history at £200MILLION'

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua's highly-anticipated showdown against Tyson Fury could reportedly be inked in for next year. The British heavyweight duo were set to face off this year before a court ruling in the United States ordered The Gypsy King to meet Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, which is set to take place next month.

