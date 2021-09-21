CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men take 'free car' for a spin, find body in the trunk

By FOX 17 News Digital Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men who said they took a "free car" for a spin made a grim discovery upon checking the truck. The Copiah County, Mississippi Coroner's Office tells WLBT a body was discovered in a vehicle that had a "free car" sign on the windshield. The car was apparently found in...

WJTV.com

Byram police arrest three for lying about ‘free car’ sign after man’s body found in trunk

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested three suspects in connection to the death of Anthony McCrillis, whose body was found inside a trunk of a car in Copiah County. Investigators said during the interviews of two persons of interest, they determined the statement given to Copiah County deputies about a visible “free car” sign on the victim’s vehicle were fake. Police said the statements were given by the persons of interest to avoid being arrested for auto theft.
BYRAM, MS
