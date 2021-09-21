The Best Bars in Paxos, Greece
Nightlife on the pine-scented Ionian island of Paxos revolves around mellow lounge bars, lively family-owned restaurants, low-key cocktail spots and fun-filled beach or boat parties. Settle in for an evening of live-music at a waterside taverna with a bottle of sought-after Antipaxos wine, sip crafted cocktails on a late-night terrace or spend the day sampling Greek spirits on beachfront sun loungers with our guide to the best places to grab a drink.theculturetrip.com
