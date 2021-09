WARSAW — Tobe Forshtay has a heart for the number of children needing to be adopted. It’s why he helped start the Sons and Daughters Festival. The festival returns for the third year from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at First Christian Church, 115 Park Ridge Drive, Warsaw. The event seeks to raise awareness for adoption and supports local nonprofits helping children who need homes.