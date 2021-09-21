WHEN COAL WAS KING: The First Presbyterian Church of Black Diamond

During Black Diamond’s early days, there was only one church in town. It was located across from the elementary school where the old fire station now stands. Morgan Morgans, the Superintendent of the Black Diamond Coal Mining Company was said to have declared that one was sufficient, and it was called the Congregational Church. Different denominations shared the same facility on alternating Sundays. The First Presbyterian Church of Black Diamond was organized in 1910 with 66 charter members. Their original frame church was dedicated Dec. 17, 1914 and situated where the original City Hall now stands on Lawson Street. Next to it was the teachers’ cottage where single women who taught school were housed.