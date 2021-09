It might not have been the Game of the Century, but when it was over Thursday night the numbers on the scoreboard added up to more than 100. Ultimately it took Sam Dragovich’s fifth touchdown pass of the game — a 46-yarder to Ashton Carroll with 1 minute 33 seconds to play — and Joey Strong’s game-sealing interception for unbeaten Hidden Valley to escape with a 55-51 nondistrict thriller at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO