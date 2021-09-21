Challenge to Donate Five Thousand Still Thrives

One month into a challenge at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, the donations are piling up. The hope is always that their pile of food will supersede expectations. Will they reach the goal of collecting 5,000 containers of food? How long will it take? Will the floor of the church stand up to the congregation’s success? Inspiration for food to feed the hungry in Maple Valley began with a biblical reading. Jesus fed 5,000 people out in the wilderness after a little boy came forward with five loaves and two fish. Jesus blessed the food. No one went hungry. At Shepherd of the Valley, donations to “Feed the 5000” started with a jar of jam and three cans of food. In three weeks the tally of items collected had reached 1,312. Maple Valley Food Bank will be the recipient. Community and organizations are encouraged to join the challenge. Donations can be dropped off at SVLC, 23855 SE 216th St., Maple Valley.