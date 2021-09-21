Google to buy Manhattan's St John's Terminal for US$2.1 billion
NEW YORK (Sept 21): Google is cementing its status in New York City, and a commitment to in-person work, with plans to purchase a Manhattan office building for US$2.1 billion. The company, whose parent is Alphabet Inc, has already been leasing St John's Terminal on the far west side, and the decision to exercise an option to buy the site builds on plans to invest more than US$250 million this year in its New York real estate, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday.www.theedgemarkets.com
