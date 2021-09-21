CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Google to buy Manhattan's St John's Terminal for US$2.1 billion

By Molly Schuetz
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Sept 21): Google is cementing its status in New York City, and a commitment to in-person work, with plans to purchase a Manhattan office building for US$2.1 billion. The company, whose parent is Alphabet Inc, has already been leasing St John's Terminal on the far west side, and the decision to exercise an option to buy the site builds on plans to invest more than US$250 million this year in its New York real estate, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
financialbuzz.com

Google Set to Purchase $2.1 Billion New York Office Building

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced plans to purchase a New York City building for a total of USD2.1 Billion, despite the fact that the majority of its employees remain remote. The location in question is the historic St. John’s Terminal in Downtown Manhattan. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing Real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechSpot

Google buying new office building for $2.1 billion, employees 'need to collaborate'

In brief: Google has announced a significant investment in its New York City office expansion plans, with the company planning to acquire an office building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion. The new campus on St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan, which the search giant currently leases, is due to open in mid-2023. It will become part of the firm’s new 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus.
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

Google to spend $2.1B on Manhattan campus acquisition

NEW YORK — Google is planning to buy New York City’s St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated. While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
theedgemarkets.com

Eyewear company Warby Parker valued at over US$6 bil after shares climb in debut

BENGALURU (Sept 29): Shares of Warby Parker Inc jumped 35% in their US market debut on Wednesday, notching up a valuation of over US$6 billion for the eyewear company. The company's stock, which went public through a direct listing, opened at US$54.05 per share compared with the reference price of US$40 per share.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Leonard Green-backed Life Time aims for over US$4 bil valuation in US IPO

BENGALURU (Sept 29): Life Time Group Holdings Inc, an operator of fitness centres backed by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG, is aiming for a valuation of US$4.16 billion in a US initial public offering. In its planned return to the stock market six years after it...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Porat
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
theedgemarkets.com

Amazon settles labor dispute with fired climate activists

(Sept 30): Amazon.com Inc. has settled with two web designers who the U.S. labor board alleged were fired for workplace activism. The private settlement between Amazon and terminated employees Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa was revealed Wednesday in a National Labor Relations Board hearing. Terms weren’t immediately available. Amazon denied wrongdoing in the case. A spokesman said the company welcomed “the resolution of this matter” and declined further comment. Costa also declined to comment.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan e-commerce giant Rakuten to list online bank

TOKYO (Sept 30): Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Group Inc said on Thursday it is preparing to list its online banking unit, raising funds as it soaks up losses incurred from building its low-cost mobile communications network. The planned initial public offering (IPO) of Rakuten Bank Ltd will give the unit's...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan plans to sell US$8.9b postal giant stake in October

(Sept 30): The Japanese government plans to sell about 1 trillion yen (US$8.9 billion) shares in Japan Post Holdings Co as soon as next month, marking the state’s ongoing privatization of the postal and financial-services giant six years after its initial public offering. Government officials told bankers on Wednesday that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Facebook Inc#Oxford Properties Group
theedgemarkets.com

Billionaires get help from China move to contain Evergrande

(Sept 30): China’s purchase of a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group aimed at preventing contagion is also benefiting Shengjing Bank Co.’s investors, including some poker pals of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan. Evergrande agreed to sell a 20% stake in the bank to the local...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Thailand to introduce US$1.3b job support for smaller firms

BANGKOK (Sept 30): Thailand plans to introduce an estimated 45.4 billion baht (US$1.34 billion) in stimulus to help smaller businesses retain jobs, its planning agency said on Thursday, as the tourism-dependent country deals with a prolonged coronavirus outbreak. The government will pay firms a total of 9,000 baht (US$266) for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy