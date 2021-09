On the border between Texas and Mexico, an encampment housing 15,000 mainly Haitian migrants has been cleared after an outcry erupted over how they were being treated by Border Patrol agents. But what happened is raising many questions about the Biden administration's immigration policies and how the U.S. should deal with the increasing influx of migrants from many different parts of the world at the southern border. In a moment, we'll look at how the situation is being discussed on the right.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO