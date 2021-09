An actress, an athlete and an author were revealed as next year’s keynote speakers for the 2022 Voice and Visibility Women’s Summit. While the reveal was moved to a virtual presentation, instead of in-person, organizers still expect to hold the event in-person. It's scheduled for March 4, 2022, at the Westin in Sarasota. Just in case, the team will only be selling virtual tickets and sponsorship packages for the next six to eight weeks while they assess conditions. The virtual part of the event will launch that day and remain open for 30 days after.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO