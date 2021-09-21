RAW: WH SANCTIONS CRYPTOCURRENCY, TARGETING RANSOMWARE

The Biden administration is allegedly preparing to sanction financial exchanges that facilitate illicit digital payments to cybercriminals. The sanctions could take effect as early as next week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the move is part of a broader administration strategy to curb ransomware attacks, which the Biden administration has clearly stated is a national security threat. In these attacks, cybercriminals encrypt the victim’s computers, deploy malware and demand ransoms in return for a key. The ransoms are often paid in cryptocurrency, virtual or digital money that takes the form of tokens or “coins,” secured by cryptography, making it nearly impossible to counterfeit and difficult to track.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO