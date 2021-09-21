CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is now the time to be all in — What investors should do now

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halftime Report's Investment Committee discusses how to react to yesterday's market sell-off. "Absolutely nothing has changed in my outlook," Jim Lebenthal says, following a day where the S&P and Nasdaq saw their lowest levels since May.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says the stock market is 'full of absurdity' right now. Here's why

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he's seeing multiple signs of "absurdity" in the stock market right now. The "Mad Money" host said one example is the way in which the price of natural gas is, essentially, impacting the performance of technology stocks. "Of course, when a linkage gets this attenuated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Investment#S P
moneyweek.com

The investment landscape is getting messy – what should you own now?

(John here – don’t forget to grab your ticket for our virtual Wealth Summit in November. Things are rather heating up in markets, as Dominic discusses below, so you couldn’t pick a better time to be in a room with a group of the world’s smartest financial experts covering all the topics that matter most – find out more here.)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stocks bounced back, but investors should be wary now

The S&P 500 index remained above 4,400 level on Friday. Will it get back to its early September record high? Or was it just a short-term upward correction?. The S&P 500 index fell the lowest since July 20 on Monday a week ago, as it reached the local low of 4,305.91. It was 239.9 points or 5.28% below the September 2 record high of 4,545.85. Since Tuesday it has been bouncing and on Thursday it reached a local high of 4,465.40.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

A Fool since 2010, and a graduate from UC San Diego with a B.A. in Economics, Sean specializes in the healthcare sector and investment planning. You'll often find him writing about Obamacare, marijuana, drug and device development, Social Security, taxes, retirement issues and general macroeconomic topics of interest. Follow @AMCScam.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week following two consecutive down weeks. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained over 0.5% and are higher by 14% and 19% on the year, respectively. Several fresh earnings reports are on tap over the next few trading days. Let's take...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Smart Investors Are Watching This Trend Right Now

It can be an important exercise to observe the trends affecting the stocks you own or are considering buying. Your focus should be on those trends that have the power to move vital metrics such as revenue, costs, and profits. One trend that smart investors are paying attention to right...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I'd start buying Old Republic International

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. HubSpot: "HubSpot is what I call a red hot. It's one of the hottest stocks in the market. It does Salesforce-like marketing. I'd rather see you in Salesforce — more seasoned, better, not as high multiple."
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy