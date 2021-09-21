CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Who is 1 and 2? Barbers?

By Ronald Mexico
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

virginia.sportswar.com

sportswar.com

That was quick.

Zack Gelof got called up to AAA and is in the lineup today for Las Vegas. -- Karl Hess 09/26/2021 3:04PM. Good for him. I would expect him to start next season at AA Midland. -- MonsterTruck 09/27/2021 10:13AM. Re: Good for him. I would expect him to start next...
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

One of my all time favorites!

Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett on what on-court trait is nonnegotiable: -- Five Pillar 09/26/2021 5:51PM. This also cracks the code on people who stick it out in the program and -- MountieHoo1105 09/27/2021 07:16AM. Let's be honest here. This is coach-speak and it means absolutely nothing. -- Faz d....
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

This is also a weird year

The Covid year drained the best players from the Blue Bloods, and a lot of the Have Not are now stocked with older, more experienced players. I expect things to return to normal next year.
SPORTS
#Barbers
sportswar.com

Maybe this is inaccurate, but . . . .

It appears to me that a small handful of posters post the vast majority of the content here, ~80% of which is negative. (I'm not including the TSL team in any of this.) Perhaps they just like stirring the pot, but the negativity about the players, and the notion that other teams' coaches must be better, make no sense to me. It's a free country and all that, but put yourself in the players' shoes for a moment -- how would you feel if some anonymous poster kept ridiculing your play (or performance at work)? As for the coaches, the grass is not always greener on the other side!
SOCCER
sportswar.com

…I need a miracle

You won't have to pay above face value on game day & there will be tickets -- Hoakie82 09/28/2021 3:40PM. In general, ticket prices drop for any game the closer you get to gametime -- BigDave 09/28/2021 3:25PM. A scalper once told me the opposite. I almost called his bluff...
GAMBLING
sportswar.com

Imagine having the no 1 guy ...

At his weight coming in and then he decides to shirt so he can develop even further. It's possible Nic would even be ranked higher than Sam in one year. Sam has more time to strengthen, but he was tossed around pretty good at Nationals last year at 125. Again Sam will get stronger and I like what we have in him but Nic will come in with national championship expectations on day 1.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Nice. The family that bets together, stays together.

Quick Take - just bet my 16 yr old $50 that GB covers the spread tonight -- HokieNerd 09/26/2021 6:53PM. And what lesson will your 16 year old get from this either way? ** -- UTPr0sim 09/26/2021 7:59PM. That if he loses and doesn't pay up, there are consequences. **...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Thx for the update. Would be nice. After Rice,

Two 247 crystal balls on him for VT in the last 24 hours ** -- David Cunningham. Presently, 247 Sports have all six (6) CBs and 100% to VT for Rice ! ** -- FLKEYSHOKIE 09/28/2021 10:31PM. Great, so when is he going to pull the trigger and make it...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Yeah...

Wonder who else woulda been fired if the SEC refs hadn't handed them -- RJHokie 09/27/2021 7:09PM. Harsin fired a guy so he could promote his buddy, is that what we want? ** -- BROman Hokie 09/27/2021 2:30PM. And I'm gonna guess his buddy has 0 WR coaching experience. **...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Tiki Barber is not walking in the door. Neither is Thomas Jones or ...

Frank Quayle. The current offensive scheme is not power run. There aren't a whole lot of teams that are set up for power run as opposed to RPO nowadays. Our power run offenses under GW usually faced 7 or 8 in the box, but we still tried to run between the guard and the tackle. RPO drives me nuts; we seem to have problems with it on both sides of the ball. Same with bubble screens. RPO is the "in" offense right now, just like the wishbone was in the late 60s/early 70s. Hopefully I'll still be alive when football moves on to something else.
NFL
sportswar.com

Minimum of 8

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

TSL Podcast 194: All Eyes on the Offense

TSL Podcast 194: All Eyes on the Offense

The TSL Podcast is sponsored by The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC). The Southeast Regional Training Center (SERTC) is creating Olympic opportunities! Assist us in attracting the best recruits in the nation! Your support and contributions will help bring more OLYMPIC HOPEFUL training partners and mentors to Blacksburg, Virginia.
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

A dignified Southern lady.....

I do hope the barbarians don't hurt our QB's feelings and see another anxiety attack. I'm sure coach Fu left mints on Kadum's pillow to let him know he is a special person and he is loved and cherished no matter how he throws the football.
sportswar.com

The hell with Friday. You’re drunk now

When we beat Miami, y'all will be regretting your drunk posts from Friday -- Texas Hoo 09/26/2021 6:50PM. I root for bad European soccer teams who are always about to be relegated -- UVa 2002 09/26/2021 8:27PM. 'not forcing a punt in three weeks' has nothing to do with alcohol........
SPORTS
