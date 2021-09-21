Who is 1 and 2? Barbers?

It appears to me that a small handful of posters post the vast majority of the content here, ~80% of which is negative. (I'm not including the TSL team in any of this.) Perhaps they just like stirring the pot, but the negativity about the players, and the notion that other teams' coaches must be better, make no sense to me. It's a free country and all that, but put yourself in the players' shoes for a moment -- how would you feel if some anonymous poster kept ridiculing your play (or performance at work)? As for the coaches, the grass is not always greener on the other side!

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO