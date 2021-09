Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur: Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Third Round of the EFL Cup 2021/22. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ celebrations following their first Premier League victory of the season against Watford have subsided, as they have now lost four of their first five Premier League games to sit in 16th place in the table. They did, however, score four straight goals against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup second round to set up a meeting with Tottenham, and they will give it their all to win this match.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO