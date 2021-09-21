Hasbro Children’s joins national study on long-term effects on COVID-19 in children
PROVIDENCE — Hasbro Children’s Hospital is joining a nationwide study to research the long-term effects that COVID-19 infection has on children. With more than 30 percent of new COVID-19 cases occurring among children in the US, many of whom have not been eligible to receive a vaccine, researchers across the country are setting out to understand the long-term impact of the virus and its impact on children’s health, development and well-being.www.bostonglobe.com
