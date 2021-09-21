Mower County unemployment rate 3.2% for second straight month in August

Minnesota’s unemployment rate improved in August. JW Cox has more…. Mower County saw a labor force of 20,246 workers in the month of August, with 19,604 employed and 642 unemployed for an unemployment rate of 3.2%, which was unchanged from July. In other county unemployment rates for August from around our KAUS listening area, Freeborn County was at 3.6%, Fillmore County saw a 2.6% rate of unemployment in August, Dodge and Olmsted Counties were both at 2.8%, Steele County was at 3.3% and Waseca County saw a 3.8% rate of unemployment in August.