The shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) are down 2.3% at $221.14 at last check, following news that the company will cut the price of its Lispro insulin injection by 40% by January 1. Longer term, the stock has been cooling off from its Aug. 17, all-time-high of $275.87, shedding nearly 15% over the last month with pressure from its 10-day moving average. In fact, yesterday's pullback saw the equity take its biggest daily dive since Sept. 9. However, investors shouldn't worry just yet, as that pullback has the pharma giant trading near a historically bullish trendline.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO