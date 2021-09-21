CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

RAW: WH SANCTIONS CRYPTOCURRENCY, TARGETING RANSOMWARE

doniphanherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration imposes sanctions on a cryptocurrency exchange.

www.doniphanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware and Targeted Attacks in the Healthcare Sector

A recent report published by SonicWall indicates that ransomware has increased by 151% in the first half of 2021, compared with the same time period in 2020. With a reported 304.7 million attempted ransomware attacks, and some of the major attacks reported so far in 2021, it’s clear that there are no signs of ransomware slowing down any time soon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securitymagazine.com

Biden administration to issue sanctions to counter ransomware payments

The Biden administration is allegedly preparing to sanction financial exchanges that facilitate illicit digital payments to cybercriminals. The sanctions could take effect as early as next week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the move is part of a broader administration strategy to curb ransomware attacks, which the Biden administration has clearly stated is a national security threat. In these attacks, cybercriminals encrypt the victim’s computers, deploy malware and demand ransoms in return for a key. The ransoms are often paid in cryptocurrency, virtual or digital money that takes the form of tokens or “coins,” secured by cryptography, making it nearly impossible to counterfeit and difficult to track.
U.S. POLITICS
decrypt.co

U.S. Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Exchange Over $160M in Ransomware Transactions

Many ransomware hackers demand payment in Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock) Suex, a cryptocurrency exchange that primarily operates out of Russia, has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury. The exchange is accused of processing transactions for ransomware attackers. Russian cryptocurrency exchange Suex has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Treasury to sanction SUEX virtual currency exchange over ransomware transactions

The Treasury Department on Tuesday will impose sanctions on the virtual currency exchange SUEX OTC, S.R.O. after determining it has "facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds" for at least eight ransomware variants, administration officials said. The Treasury Department on Tuesday explained that some virtual currency exchanges have proven to be "a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Cnn#Cryptocurrency Exchange#The Biden Administration
CBS News

Biden administration sanctions virtual currency exchange following spike in ransomware attacks

The White House imposed sanctions Tuesday against SUEX, a virtual currency exchange that enables users to trade cryptocurrency or other digital currencies, for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. Spearheaded by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC), the new commercial and financial penalties against SUEX are intended to punish the platform "for its part in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors, involving illicit proceeds from at least eight ransomware variants," according to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
POTUS
siliconangle.com

Treasury Department sanctions Suex for processing ransomware payments

The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for its alleged role in processing ransomware payments. The Treasury’s Officer of Foreign Assets Control said in a publication of updated ransomware advisory with a cyber-related designation that it had added Suex OTC S.R.O. (aka “Successful Exchange”) to its list of Specially Designated Nationals.
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

US aims to hit revenue streams of ransomware groups with sanctions

The Biden administration is planning to impose new sanctions to disrupt the source of revenue of ransomware groups that have extorted major US firms of millions of dollars, a US official and a private cybersecurity expert briefed on the matter told CNN. As soon as next week, the Treasury Department...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Ex-Trump Aide

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has already had a week’s worth of news happen before the end of Wednesday, has denied and attacked a story that accused her of having an affair with former Donald Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she wrote in a tweet. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.” The story, published by a conservative online outlet called American Greatness, cited “multiple sources” who didn’t identify themselves but claimed the two, who are both married, have continued the affair for months.
POLITICS
Fox News

GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under President Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy. A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for elite Republicans, wealthy entrepreneurs, media proprietors and pillars of the US conservative movement to rub shoulders with anti-abortion and anti-Islamic extremists.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy