Finlandia’s Business Faculty Feature Strong Local Connections

Finlandia University’s International School of Business (ISB) lives up to its name by maintaining strong international partnerships, teaching students from a variety of countries, and overseeing internships and a range of business activities with an international flavor. However, our faculty also have strong connections to our local area. Five of the six full-time faculty are graduates of local high schools including Calumet, Houghton, Jeffers, and Ontonagon. Additionally, three of our faculty members have extensive work experience from living in other parts of the country and one has worked internationally for several years.