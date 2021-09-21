CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why global investors are focused on Evergrande

Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about potential contagion from Chinese real estate giant Evergrande's debt crisis is shaking markets. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
WLFI.com

Evergrande's fiasco could damage the global economy

All eyes are on China's Evergrande, the heavily-indebted real estate conglomerate that's become a market obsession after global investors tuned in to its mounting problems this week. What's happening: The company faces a crucial test on Thursday, when it has a deadline to pay nearly $84 million worth of interest...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Real Estate#Evergrande#Chinese#Cnn
q957.com

China Evergrande inches close to default deadline, investors wait

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group, once China’s top-selling property developer, inched closer to a key deadline where it risks a default on its bonds, but world markets were calmer as investors and analysts played down the threat of its troubles becoming the country’s “Lehman moment.”. While concerns...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Why is Evergrande shaking markets?

Evergrande, a massive Chinese property developer, has a problem: It’s $300 billion in debt. On Monday, Evergrande’s problem appeared to become the world’s problem. Markets were frightened, and the S&P 500 closed down 1.7%. People have compared Evergrande to Lehman Brothers, its situation is that bad. The real estate company...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie perks up as Evergrande relief lifts investor sentiment

* Aussie jumps almost 0.5% after Evergrande unit announcement * Investors left wondering on dollar bond coupon * BOJ seen on hold, Fed dot plots in focus By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar jumped and the safe-haven yen eased slightly on Wednesday after struggling Chinese property giant Evergrande said it would make an upcoming bond coupon, allaying immediate fears about a messy corporate collapse. Some of the excitement fizzled, however, after traders realised it was still not known whether the developer would be able to pay the coupon on its offshore dollar bonds due on Thursday. The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.49% to $0.7268 before giving up part of the gains to trade at $0.7247, up 0.2% on the day. The yen weakened about 0.2% to 109.485 to the dollar, showing little reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision to keep its policy on hold. Investors are still nervous about the fate of Evergrande, which missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, Bloomberg reported. "The market reacted to the coupon payment news but it kind of looks like it is just out of the frying pan into the fire," said Teppei Ino, senior strategist at MUFG Bank. The dollar index stood at 93.226 in early Asian trade, staying not far off Monday's one-month high of 93.455. The euro hardly budged at $1.1725, having stabilised at a one-month low of $1.1700 on Monday. Earlier, the common currency dropped to a seven-month low of 127.93 yen, as the safe-haven Japanese currency was supported by the cautious mood. The Chinese yuan was fairly stable, firming slightly to 6.4748 per dollar in the offshore trade, edging back from one-month low of 6.4878 set on Monday. The onshore yuan traded at similar levels, down slightly from its Friday's close before a long weekend, at 6.4715 . FED LIFTOFF Another major focus for the day is the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to drop more hints on its future policy path, including when to start tapering its bond buying and when to start raising interest rates. There are rising expectations the central bank will signal plans to start reducing its massive bond purchases in November if incoming data holds up. The so-called "dot plot", which charts policymakers economic and rates projections, could offer clues on when the Fed will hike interest rates from the current near zero level. "Perhaps tapering is already baked in. What will matter the most for the currency market is how dot-plots or comments from Powell will affect U.S. rate expectations," said JP Morgan's Sasaki. Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar stood little changed, having pared gains made on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals won a tightly-contested election. Cryptocurrencies bounced back a tad after plunges in the previous session. Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $42,134 after having hit a 1-1/2-month low of $39,573. Ether gained 3.7% to $2,868, having fallen to as low as $2,732, down more than 30% from a four-month peak hit earlier this month. The United States on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0256 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1725 $1.1726 +0.00% -4.03% +1.1730 +1.1717 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.1900 +0.16% +5.89% +109.4800 +109.1200 Euro/Yen.
WORLD
Business Insider

Markets are awaiting the next major test of Evergrande after default fears triggered a sell-off. Here's what investors are focused on as key debt payment looms.

The Evergrande debt crisis roiled global markets on Monday as the company's ability to pay its debts come into focus. All eyes are on Evergrande's ability to pay $83 million in interest on its bonds due this Thursday. Evergrande already missed interest payments to banks that were due on Monday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
CNN

Bitcoin falls as global selloff continues over Evergrande

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Bitcoin is falling as fears of the Evergrande crisis sweep through global markets. The digital currency has dropped 5.7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading at $42,955 per coin as of 2:43 am ET on Tuesday, according to cryptocurrency tracker Coindesk. Earlier, it...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian markets fight for footing as investors fret over Evergrande crisis

SINGAPORE (Sept 21): Asian stocks struggled to shake off contagion fears on Tuesday and selling pressure persisted amid concern that troubles at indebted developer China Evergrande could ripple across the world economy, markets and financial system. Hong Kong's Hang Seng hit a fresh 11-month low and was down 0.3% by...
STOCKS
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. Fears of a default by the real estate developer, with $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, have roiled global markets as investors assess the potential impact on the financial system and the broader economy. Evergrande’s stock price has cratered yet Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that it will pull through. Investors aren’t sure how. They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability -- and what happens if they’re not.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Beijing’s silence on Evergrande is spooking global markets

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Greetings from Shanghai, where I'll be hunkered down in hotel quarantine for the next two weeks in preparation for Fortune's October 19 Global 500 Summit in Hangzhou. Stock exchanges on China's mainland were closed Tuesday...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property

BEIJING (Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said. Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17 that has...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy