Enterprise Florida Starts 2021 ‘Rural Expansion Toolkit’ Grant Cycle

Last week, Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) announced the launch of its Rural Expansion Toolkit for Fiscal Year 2021-22 offering grant opportunities directed to eligible rural communities across Florida to assist their economic engagement and capacity building efforts.

Enterprise Florida is expected to award more than $400,000 in grants.

“We know that our rural communities offer some of Florida’s best opportunities for transformational economic prosperity,” said Florida Commerce Sec. Jamal Sowell, the president and CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. “Enterprise Florida is committed to supporting our rural partners as they explore new opportunities and expand their footprint for job creation. The Rural Engagement Toolkit is one of many ways we are committed to coming alongside our fellow Floridians and support their initiatives for a brighter future.”

The Rural Expansion Toolkit consists of grant programs including Consulting Services and Site Preparedness in the Rural Communities, as well as existing Marketing & Training grant opportunities. Applications will be accepted from local or regional economic development or community partners located within a rural community as identified in 288.0656(e) Florida Statutes and, in the case of the site preparedness program, those who can also demonstrate a pathway to site readiness.

“Rural communities in Florida are the backbone of our economy and state,” said Vice-Chairman of Enterprise Florida Board of Directors Holly Borgmann. “Enterprise Florida is proud to offer an important tool to help facilitate unprecedented opportunity for those eligible to receive grants. I look forward to hearing of all the great success stories from Florida’s rural areas empowered by the Rural Expansion Toolkit.”

During last year’s grant cycle, Enterprise Florida awarded $686,107 in the form of 52 grants to 31 organizations in rural cities and counties.

The 2021 grant application cycle opens on October 1, 2021 and awards will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis as funds are available, or until deadlines noted below whichever occurs first. Deadlines for application submissions are as follows: