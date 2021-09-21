Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Further to the announcement of Ferguson's intention to buy back up to US$1,000 million of its shares over the next 12 months, the Company announces that it has instructed its broker Barclays Capital Securities Limited ('Barclays') to execute the first part of the program by way of a non-discretionary and irrevocable arrangement to buy back up to £290 million of its shares commencing from September 30, 2021 and ending no later than January 13, 2022. Under this arrangement, Barclays, an independent third party, will act as principal and will make decisions under the program independently from the Company.

