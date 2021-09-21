CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

What's on deck from Parks & Rec

Cecil Daily
 8 days ago

We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run! Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR’s first-ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday, September 25th. Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check-in for this event will occur from 8:15 am to 9:00 am. The fun run will start at 9:05 am sharp. This event will run until 11:00 am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one bandana for their Furry Friend.

