Criticism of the Patriots for their approach with Mac Jones is so misguided

Both the New England Patriots and the New York Jets trotted out their first-round rookie quarterbacks in Week 1, but each signal-caller is still looking for his first career win. No. 2 overall pick Zack Wilson got the nod for the Jets against the Panthers and completed 20 of his 37 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Wilson's connection with free-agent addition Corey Davis was a noticeable development in the opener as he was on the receiving end of both his touchdown throws while catching five of his seven targets for a game-high 97 yards. Meanwhile, Mac Jones looked the part in his regular-season debut with New England. In the loss to Miami, he finished with 281 yards and a touchdown with a 74.4 completion percentage.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO