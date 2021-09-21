CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at McDonough Invitational

By Admin
northolmstedathletics.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe girls cross country team brought home lots of hardware this weekend at the McDonough Invitational. Sophomore Jenna Christner placed 3rd, sophomore Sierra Simon placed 10th, senior Kayla Simon placed 14th, senior Izzy D’Alessandro placed 20th, and sophomore Kellie Kennedy placed 21st. Overall, the team finished 2nd out of 13 teams and conquered the massive hill also known as McDonough Mountain.

