Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at McDonough Invitational

The Cañon City High School Cross Country teams competed at the Coronado Cross Country Cougar Invitational on Thursday in Colorado Springs. “What a day for the Tigers,” said head coach Marcy Epperson. “Girls placed first in the Division II race with Alexi Till and Alissa Rall finishing second and third. All of the girls definitely stepped it up and gave it all they had today for that first place finish, including Sydney Baxter, Macy Paschall, Julia Nelson, Emily Till, and Zoe Kies.”

