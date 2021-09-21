CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Avalon Middle in Orange earns ‘Blue Ribbon’ award from U.S. Department of Education

By Leslie Postal, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3DvG_0c3KK9Or00
Avalon Middle School in east Orange County is one of seven Florida schools named a "Blue Ribbon Schools" winner by the U.S. Department of Education. Joshua C. Cruey/Orlando Sentinel

Avalon Middle School in east Orange County won the national “Blue Ribbon Schools” award Tuesday, one of seven Florida schools and the only local one to earn the honor.

The award program run by the U.S. Department of Education recognized 325 schools nationwide.

The other Florida schools were in Homestead, Jacksonville Beach, Miami, Pembroke Pines and Tampa. All are public schools, though nationally the award went to a mix of public and private schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement.

The 39-year-old program honors schools with the highest student achievement as measured by standardized tests or those that have done the best job closing achievement gaps on standardized tests between different groups of students.

Avalon Middle was honored in the closing gaps category.

The A-rated school sits in the Avalon Park community and has just under 1,000 students enrolled. The school, which opened in 2006, has earned As from the state every year from 2007 through 2019. The state grades are based mostly on student performance on state exams in math, reading, science and social studies.

Florida did not assign schools grades in 2020 because of the pandemic and did not again in 2021 unless a school district wanted grades issued. The Orange County school district chose not to have any of its campuses graded this year.

lpostal@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Lawmaker’s case against DeSantis over release of COVID data on hold

The public records lawsuit against the Florida Department of Health over the disappearance of detailed COVID-19 data is on hold after the plaintiff’s lead attorney suffered a family tragedy. Meanwhile, though, the state has filed motions to scuttle the case, claiming the information is both confidential and doesn’t exist in a form that can be publicly released. The lawsuit, brought by state ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Halloween in Orlando: Family-friendly events and trick-or-treating fit for all ages

From Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream, there are plenty of gory frights to go around this October in Orlando. But these frightening haunts aren’t suitable for children and families looking for simple, scare-free Halloween fun. Central Florida also offers plenty of community events and theme park happenings suitable for young trick-or-treaters. Here are some ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Stellar in Sanford, The Current Seafood Counter is going with the flow | Review

“I want more,” one of my dining companions said. There were three of us sitting in the low din of the Basin, the spacious bar at one end of Henry’s Depot in Sanford. Near closing time on a weeknight, the place was buzzing with both people and live music as a guitar slinger deftly tackled classic rock instrumentals. His guitar gently wept. To some extent, so did my friend. “More of what?” I ...
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy