Salem County, NJ

Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire In Accident On New Jersey Turnpike In Salem County

By CBS3 Staff
 8 days ago

CARNEY’S POINT, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a crash in South Jersey Tuesday. Officials say a tractor-trailer struck two N.J. Turnpike Authority vehicles, the concrete barrier and jack-knifed across the roadway before becoming engulfed in flames Tuesday just before 9 a.m.

The scene of the accident was just north of interchange one in Carney’s Point, Salem County.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The truck has since been removed.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

