Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire In Accident On New Jersey Turnpike In Salem County

CARNEY’S POINT, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a crash in South Jersey Tuesday. Officials say a tractor-trailer struck two N.J. Turnpike Authority vehicles, the concrete barrier and jack-knifed across the roadway before becoming engulfed in flames Tuesday just before 9 a.m.

The scene of the accident was just north of interchange one in Carney’s Point, Salem County.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The truck has since been removed.