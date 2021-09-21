CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blake Shelton jokes Ariana Grande 'trashed' his 2016 album

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

As Ariana Grande showed up ready to compete against her fellow judges on last night’s premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton had some “unsettled beef” with her from 2016.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Ariana Grande Has "Broken Every Rule" in Her 'Voice' Contract

This season of The Voice is truly better than ever for one reason and one reason only: ARIANA GRANDE. Ari joined Season 21 as the newest coach, and has apparently already broken every single rule in her contract. Speaking to fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ari said she's basically ignoring her contract entirely.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
countryliving.com

See Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'The Voice' After a Fight Broke Out

We're only two episodes in, and already Ariana Grande and John Legend are so over Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's bickering on The Voice. It all began when Kelly and Blake were trying to win over country singer Lana Scott for their teams during the second night of blind auditions. After Lana stunned the judges with her unique rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," Blake and Kelly began going back and forth about who knew more about country music, who has won the most Voice championships (obviously, that's Blake), who has the best swag for their team members and who knows Kelsea Ballerini better (Kelly does, since Kelsea filled in for her last season). But that wasn't all — Kelly then warned Lana about picking "a liar" for a coach.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gwen Stefani Is Thankful for Blake Shelton and His Successful Country Coattails

Gwen Stefani is happy to ride Blake Shelton's coattails to earn her own taste of country success. The "Hollaback Girl" singer thanked her husband for helping her break into the country music world with their two hit duet singles, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere." Stefani made the comments during an outdoor event where Warner Music Nashville and BMI celebrated Shelton scoring his 27th and 28th number one country hits with the two songs.
CELEBRITIES
987thebull.com

Blake Shelton joins John, Kelly and Ariana for mashup of soulful classics

The four stars took the stage together to open the show with a mashup of classics by Aretha Franklin and Sam & Dave. Blake and John kicked it off, dueting on “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave. Then, Kelly and Ariana strutted onto the stage and blended their powerhouse voices on Aretha’s legendary “Respect.” Soon after, they were joined by the guys for a four-way finish.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Teen country artist Carson Peters is latest 4-chair turn, but which team does he pick? [WATCH]

Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ariana Grande's Only Been On The Voice For A Short Time, But She's Already 'Broken All The Rules’

Only two episodes of The Voice’s 21st season have aired so far, and fans can already tell that new coach Ariana Grande is a force to be reckoned with. On the first night of Blind Auditions, Grande used some impressively quick math skills to take longtime coach Blake Shelton down a peg. But the cast and crew of The Voice, who have been working with the pop superstar since June, were probably already keyed into Grande’s ways, as she recently divulged that she’s been a bit of a rule-breaker since joining the show.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

35K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy