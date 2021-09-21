Blake Shelton jokes Ariana Grande 'trashed' his 2016 album
As Ariana Grande showed up ready to compete against her fellow judges on last night’s premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton had some “unsettled beef” with her from 2016.www.audacy.com
As Ariana Grande showed up ready to compete against her fellow judges on last night’s premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton had some “unsettled beef” with her from 2016.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0