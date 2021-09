Can a saddle actually be good enough to be worth $450? My gut reaction is to yell very loudly “NO” into my computer screen, and I suspect that’s how most people might feel about this saddle upon first reading the price. But, the reality is whether or not you’ll choose to spend this amount on a new Romin Evo with Mirror Technology will probably come down to how well you get along with your current saddle. If you’re someone that struggles to find comfort, then the unique support offered by the Romin Evo might be worth a look.

