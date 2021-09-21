CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple is Working on Technology That Will Allow iPhones to Detect Depression, Anxiety, and Cognitive Decline

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who has suffered from depression from an early age, the whole idea of understanding when it develops is an extraordinary one. People spend years in decline or disbelief that there might be something going on in their heads. Apple believes that iPhones could be used to detect depression, anxiety, as well as cognitive decline. This will be done by using several digital clues. Apple will also use health data collected from physical activity as well as sleep patterns.

Ladders

Are anxiety, depression, and stress contagious at work?

There are a lot of factors that contribute to a toxic work environment, including, of course, the workers themselves. In new research published in the journal Administrative Science Quarterly, experts found that employees who regularly experience anxiety, depression, and stress can actually spread these feelings to their co-workers. “We suggest...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

Newest iphone feature: depression detection?

• Apple wants to develop an app to detect depression through your iPhone, according to a report. • The Silicon Valley giant has teamed up with UCLA and Biogen to start the research. • It plans to use data like. sleep patterns and typing behavior from the iPhone and Apple...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple reportedly working on iPhone features that may help diagnose depression

Apple is working with the University of California, Los Angeles, and pharmaceutical company Biogen to develop iPhone features that could help diagnose both depression and cognitive decline, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. In documents and interviews obtained by the Journal, Apple is looking to build a reliable detection algorithm...
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

Upcoming iPhones to diagnose depression and anxiety

The California-based Cupertino giant Apple is, as per reports functioning on iPhone features that could diagnose depression and anxiety. These features could assist in diagnosing mental health problems, along with a drop in cognitive ability. The report further stated that Apple is currently working with the University of California, Los...
HEALTH
knowtechie.com

iPhones could one day help detect depression and autism in children

Apple is currently working on some pretty major health upgrades for the iPhone. The company is working on features that will help detect cognitive decline in users, and it also hopes to one day be able to help detect autism in children. In an investigative report from The Wall Street...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

No Apple, I don’t need my iPhone to tell me I’m depressed

Tech companies like Apple and Google want to measure your health in multiple ways possible. But they’re running out of physical attributes to gauge such as heart rate, steps taken in a day, and blood oxygen. So the focus might shift to mental health, and that’s a slippery slope. According...
MENTAL HEALTH
TechCrunch

Apple is reportedly working on mental health monitoring using iPhone data

Other measurements could include facial expression analysis and heart and respiration rates. All of the processing would take place on the device, with no data sent to Apple servers. The company is working on research projects that could lead to the development of these features. The University of California, Los...
MENTAL HEALTH
ithinkdiff.com

Future iPhones might be able to detect neurological diseases like dementia, depression, and austism

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is developing a technology to diagnose depression, cognitive decline, and other neurological diseases by recording and analyzing facial expressions, and other behavioral patterns. Apple’s new effort is an extension of its collaborative projects with the University of California, Los Angeles, to study studying stress, anxiety, and depression and Biogen pharmaceutical company to study mild cognitive impairment like dementia.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Apple is studying mood detection using iPhone data. Critics say the tech is flawed

New information about a current study between UCLA and Apple shows that the iPhone maker is using facial recognition, patterns of speech, and an array of other passive behavior tracking to detect depression. The report, from Rolfe Winkler of The Wall Street Journal, raises concerns about the company’s foray into a field of computing called emotion AI, which some scientists say rests on faulty assumptions.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone & Apple Watch study launches to detect depression, dementia

Biogen has launched a new study with Apple and UCLA to evaluate how existing iPhone and Apple Watch sensors could detect symptoms of dementia, depression, and other neurological diseases. First announced in January 2021, pharmaceutical company Biogen's multi-year study has now begun. According to the Wall Street Journal, Biogen refers...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Apple is testing whether its devices can detect autism and depression

Apple is working with researchers to determine whether data collected on its devices could be used to diagnose autism, depression, anxiety and mild cognitive impairment, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The research has the potential to significantly expand the scope of Apple's diagnostic capabilities. But the...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple developing software to screen for depression, cognitive decline

Apple is developing new iPhone and Apple Watch software tracking user health data to try to detect signs of depression and cognitive decline in users. The work is a joint effort with partners, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets reported Tuesday. With the software, diagnoses resulting from screening...
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

The MIND diet slows cognitive decline

Researchers at the Rush University Medical Center found that the MIND diet, a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, significantly slows cognitive decline in older adults and improves their cognitive functioning. The MIND diet includes at least three servings of whole grains, a green...
DIETS
KDVR.com

Fewer Coloradans struggling with anxiety and depression

DENVER (KDVR) — New data suggests a shift in the number of Coloradans currently struggling with anxiety and depression. According to mental health data from the CDC, which was compiled by QuoteWizard, the number of people dealing with symptoms of anxiety or depression in our state has decreased by 28% since the beginning of the year.
COLORADO STATE
Ubergizmo

Unlock With Apple Watch Not Working With iPhone 13

One of the features that Apple introduced to the iPhone and Apple Watch during the pandemic was the ability to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Prior to this, users had no other option but to enter their passcode in place of other forms of security, such as Face ID.
CELL PHONES

