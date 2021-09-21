Apple is Working on Technology That Will Allow iPhones to Detect Depression, Anxiety, and Cognitive Decline
As someone who has suffered from depression from an early age, the whole idea of understanding when it develops is an extraordinary one. People spend years in decline or disbelief that there might be something going on in their heads. Apple believes that iPhones could be used to detect depression, anxiety, as well as cognitive decline. This will be done by using several digital clues. Apple will also use health data collected from physical activity as well as sleep patterns.wccftech.com
