Pictured above: Njideka Akunyili Crosby, I Still Face You, 2015, acrylic, color pencils, charcoal, oil, and transfers on paper. After a year and a half of stops and starts, the art world feels like a dam about to burst, flooding us with a wave of exhibitions that will keep us exploring museums all season long. New York City alone will have the latest incarnation of MoMA PS1’s signature survey Greater New York, the New Museum’s Triennial and the Performa Biennial festival of performance art, all on view simultaneously. The ninth edition of Performa, which begins October 12 and runs through Halloween, will be held entirely outdoors, with some artists also broadcasting their projects.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO