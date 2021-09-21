CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Sabres Will Win the Stanley Cup; Tues Buzz

While I will continue as always focusing on rumors (when they are out there) it is time to start team previews. With the world still being so "covidy" and many out there struggling, I decided why not focus my preview energies on the positives going into this very new thing we call a "FULL NHL season."

buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres prospect J-J Peterka thrilled to finally be in Buffalo: ‘He’s buzzing’

BUFFALO – Finally, after 10 months of waiting, Sabres prospect J-J Peterka was set to leave Germany and travel here to prepare for his first NHL training camp. In normal times, of course, Peterka, 19, probably would’ve visited Buffalo two or three times over the last year. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the winger to stay home.
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Sabres rally for another 7-5 win over Hawks

For the second straight night, the Badlands Sabres picked up a 7-5 win over the Sheridan Hawks Saturday in junior hockey action at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. It was also the second win of the season for the Sabres and evened their mark at 2-2 for the season. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Sabres stop Hawks for first-ever win

The Badlands Sabres made history for the second straight weekend,. Last weekend was their first two home games as a North American 3 Hockey League franchise, and Friday night it was their first win, as the Sabres held off the Sheridan Hawks 7-5 at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. After...
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins prospects open with win over Sabres hopefuls in Buffalo

BUFFALO — Bruins hopefuls such as Jack Ahcan didn’t get a chance to compete in rookie camp last year, a pandemic casualty. His entry into pro hockey wasn’t a few games against fellow youngsters in the late summer, it was a Bruins training camp, then a season with Providence, then three games of NHL work late in the season.
NHL
Victor Olofsson
Alex Tuch
Rasmus Dahlin
Jeff Skinner
Don Granato
NHL

Mailbag: Kraken expectations, Stanley Cup Final prediction

Here is the Sept. 22 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. Way too early Stanley Cup Final matchup? -- @johnfiorino97. The Avalanche have been among the favorites the past three seasons, but they haven't been able to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, losing as they did to the San Jose Sharks in 2019 (seven games), the Dallas Stars in 2020 (seven games) and the Vegas Golden Knights last season (six games) should be their best teacher. The biggest question Colorado has is at goalie with Darcy Kuemper replacing Philipp Grubauer, who signed with the Seattle Kraken as an unrestricted free agent July 28. Grubauer was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, but Kuemper shouldn't be seen as a downgrade. He is second in goals-against average (2.35) and tied for second in save percentage (.922) among goalies who have played in at least 100 games since 2018-19, and he would have received more accolades had his former team, the Arizona Coyotes, been better around him. Arguably no team has more firepower than the Avalanche with forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, and defensemen Cale Makar, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews leading the way. It's their time.
NHL
stardem.com

Sabres blank Eagles, extend win streak to five

EASTON — Debbie McQuaid gave her reserves plenty of playing time Friday afternoon, and put some of her regulars in different spots just to see what they could do. You can do that when you take care of business, and Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team did just that, netting six first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Annapolis Area Christian that gave the Sabres their fifth straight victory.
EASTON, MD
hockeybuzz.com

What Are Fans Hoping for This Season?

The leaves are changing, the air is crisp, the Bills are starting to click and it is finally time to start talking about Sabres hockey. Buffalo will face the Blue Jackets in Columbus tomorrow for an exhibition match which will give the Sabres’ faithful their first opportunity to see the blue and gold in what figures to be a down season. In anticipation of the start of the season, it’s time to talk about the expectations for the young 2021-2022 Sabres squad.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ P2- Buffalow

The Blue Jackets are in the beginning of their preseason series of games: having played last night against Pittsburgh (3-0 W); tonight against the Buffalo Sabres; and tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. Starting with last night, the Blue Jackets came out on top blanking the Pittsburgh Penguins in...
NHL
nysportsday.com

With Their Eyes On The Stanley Cup, The 100% Vaccinated Islanders Are Set For Training Camp

From the time that the Islanders brought in Lou Lamoriello as President and General Manager, they’ve done things the right way. He hired Barry Trotz as Head Coach and all the Islanders have done over the past three seasons is reach the second round of the playoffs in 2018-20, get to game six of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and then last year they fell to Tampa Bay again, this time in game seven of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.
NHL
Anniston Star

Photos: Pat Maroon once again brings home the Stanley Cup

Former St. Louis Blues player and now Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Pat Maroon brings home the Stanley Cup during a visit to Oakville High School and several taverns along Telegraph Road on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Maroon is only the fourth NHL player to win three straight championships. Photos...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Training Camp Day 2

The Oilers are on the ice. I repeat, the Oilers are on the ice. Training camp has begun, players are actually on the ice and we have line combinations and things to discuss. Or at least we would get into those if I didn't have a few other pieces of information to cover first.
NHL
NBC Chicago

What Are the Blackhawks' Odds to Win the 2021-22 NHL Stanley Cup?

What are the Blackhawks’ odds to win the 2021-22 NHL Stanley Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The puck hasn’t dropped yet for the start of the 2021-22 NHL regular season, but it’s never too early to look at who will come out raising the Stanley Cup at the end of it all.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres
Sports
elpasoinc.com

NHL preseason game, Stanley Cup coming to El Paso

El Paso will be the site of a National Hockey League preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 3 after the city won the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 fan contest. The Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will face off at the El Paso County Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano. The event series...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Victor Hedman celebrates day with Stanley Cup in Sweden

TAMPA — At last, the Stanley Cup is back in Tampa. The NHL’s championship trophy finished its worldwide tour Wednesday after stopping to see the Lightning’s Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Pat Maroon. For Hedman, the visit was all the sweeter because he finally was able...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

New York Islanders Taking it One Step at a Time in Pursuit of Stanley Cup

There weren’t a ton of surprises by the New York Islanders or general manager Lou Lamoriello during the offseason. Perhaps the biggest was the addition of Zdeno Chara last weekend on a 1-year deal, but other than that the Islanders return a majority of their core from their back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Semifinals. The Islanders will need to take that next and seemingly final step this season of reaching and winning a Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1980s.
NHL
NHL

Grubauer, Kraken have sights on Stanley Cup in inaugural season

CHICAGO -- Philipp Grubauer said the Seattle Kraken are shooting for the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season. "We are not there to go through the motions and just play," the goalie said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on Friday. "Like, we are there to win a Cup. We're there to bring one back to the city. What better way would it be? It would be incredible to do it the first year."
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Travis Green delivers a typically tough first day at Canucks training camp

The Vancouver Canucks opened their 2021 training camp in Abbotsford on Thursday. And this will take some getting used to after the last two camps — there's no need to rush to judgement!. We're not looking at jumping into games after a week of on-ice sessions. Yes, the first-preseason games...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hit: Oilers interest in Dubnyk. HBSL sign ups are live!

Following the unfortunate news that Alex Stalock will miss season with a heart condition due to Covid, I am hearing the Oilers are seriously interested in Devan Dubnyk. I think this should be a great move for them as a third goalie who can possibly step up and take the reins if needed. More to come.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Enter your team in HBSL for this season!

Be sure to register your team for another season of the HockeyBuzz Super League Fantasy Game!. It's the best fantasy game every created! The HBSL is a hybrid between a salary cap game and a head-to-head fantasy game. Each week you create your 20 man roster based on the actual NHL salary cap and the actual salary cap hits. You then face-off with a fellow hockey fan. At the end of the regular season, we throw the best 128 teams into a 7-week playoff.
NHL
chatsports.com

Why the Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup win still means so much, 25 years later

The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Detroit Red Wings' 1996-97 season, in which they snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95, but you can save $10 by preordering at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. The book will ship Sept.
NHL

