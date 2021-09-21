Why the Sabres Will Win the Stanley Cup; Tues Buzz

Here is the Sept. 22 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. Way too early Stanley Cup Final matchup? -- @johnfiorino97. The Avalanche have been among the favorites the past three seasons, but they haven't been able to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, losing as they did to the San Jose Sharks in 2019 (seven games), the Dallas Stars in 2020 (seven games) and the Vegas Golden Knights last season (six games) should be their best teacher. The biggest question Colorado has is at goalie with Darcy Kuemper replacing Philipp Grubauer, who signed with the Seattle Kraken as an unrestricted free agent July 28. Grubauer was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, but Kuemper shouldn't be seen as a downgrade. He is second in goals-against average (2.35) and tied for second in save percentage (.922) among goalies who have played in at least 100 games since 2018-19, and he would have received more accolades had his former team, the Arizona Coyotes, been better around him. Arguably no team has more firepower than the Avalanche with forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, and defensemen Cale Makar, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews leading the way. It's their time.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO