CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjACP_0c3KFY1u00

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a strident defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation.

His presence at the General Assembly itself was something of a provocation, as he flouted the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Infected with the virus last year, he has said several times over the last week he remains unvaccinated and that getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.

“By November, everyone who chooses to be vaccinated in Brazil will be attended to," Bolsonaro said in his speech. “We support vaccination. However, our government has opposed vaccine passports or any obligation to get a vaccine.”

He also doubled-down on “early treatment” drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, without naming the drug. The anti-malarial offered initial promise but scientists have roundly dismissed it as ineffective against COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine was central to the chaos of the pandemic response in Brazil, presided over by four different health ministers, two of whom opposed Bolsonaro's insistence to recommend it.

“We don’t understand why many countries, along with much of the media, positioned themselves against early treatment. History and science will know how to hold all of them responsible,” Bolsonaro added. He also praised the government’s generous COVID-19 welfare program that provided monthly payments to Brazil's poor. Its drawdown, however, fueled poverty.

The right-wing leader is embattled in Brazil as his approval ratings continue tumbling, in large part because the nation has recorded the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, with more than 590,000 dead. That's equal to the eighth-highest globally on a per capita basis. And Bolsonaro is more isolated internationally than ever following the electoral defeat of his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump

As he seeks to rehabilitate his image abroad, his critics had warned he was undertaking a disingenuous shift. It began at the White House-led climate summit in April, when he moved up the timeline for carbon neutrality by a decade and promised to stop illegal Amazon deforestation by 2030 in a nod to U.S. President Joe Biden who had called out Brazil’s environmental track record on the campaign trail last year.

Instead, Bolsonaro adopted a defiant tone on Tuesday, hitting talking points similar to those directed toward his base, observed Thomas Traumann, a political analyst.

“He could have given that speech in anywhere in Brazil, and not spent the money to go to New York,” Traumann said.

During his debut General Assembly appearance in 2019, he railed against socialism and what he described as media sensationalism regarding Amazon destruction. Last year, in a pre-recorded video, he said Brazil was the victim of an environmental smear and stressed the economic harm caused by pandemic stay-at-home recommendations.

On Tuesday, he claimed Brazil had been on the verge of socialism before his election, said governors and mayors were to blame for isolation measures that cost workers' income and told assembled diplomats to look beyond media reports about Brazil. He heralded progress in development of railways and sanitation, plus recent indications of reduced Amazon deforestation.

The Brazilian president stopped short of saying Indigenous people control too much land given their sparse population, as he has repeatedly in the past, but claimed they increasingly want to use their vast territories for agriculture and other activities. He pledged to foster development of the Amazon on the campaign trail and, after his election, the environmental regulator was defanged and deforestation surged.

Biden’s special envoy for climate John Kerry has made clear that the administration wants to see concrete results in reversing such devastation. Recent preliminary data point in the right direction, showing that Amazon deforestation in June was roughly level year-on-year, and dropped in July and August compared to the same two months of 2020.

Bolsonaro said the results stemmed from his administration's redoubled efforts. Environmentalists say it is too early to know if this is represents a trend and stress that deforestation levels remain elevated.

Before Bolsonaro took office, the Brazilian Amazon hadn’t recorded a single year with more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,861 square miles) of deforestation in over a decade. It surpassed that level in each of Bolsonaro's first two years, and final data for the reference period between Aug. 2020 and July 2021 may confirm a third year.

While Bolsonaro’s fresh environmental pledges and preliminary progress mean Brazil can avoid consumer boycotts, sanctions and general ostracism, there remains skepticism about his commitment, said Brian Winter, vice president for policy at the Americas Society/Council of the Americas.

“Everyone is attuned to the possibility this is just a cynical attempt to buy time by the Bolsonaro administration, making promises for 2030 and beyond knowing they won’t be around to live with the consequences,” Winter said.

____

Biller is the AP’s Brazil News Director. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DLBiller

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated

Brazil's Covid-unvaccinated President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday he will attend next week's United Nations conclave in New York, effectively defying city authorities who recently announced proof-of-vaccination requirements for all attending leaders and diplomats. The letter signed by New York City's health commissioner said the UN debate hall was classified as a "convention center," meaning all attendees must be vaccinated, just as other people participating in some indoor activities in the city.
HEALTH
IBTimes

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'Threatening' Democracy: Rights Group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of...
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s reluctance to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a rarity in his country — and may complicate his plans to attend the U.N.’s General Assembly next week. The assembly’s leader, Abdulla Shahid, announced Wednesday that all attendees citing a New York City...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro in COVID Isolation After Trip to U.N.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro, just back from the United Nations, isolated himself at home on Wednesday and canceled a trip after his health minister tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay in quarantine in New York. Brazil's health regulator Anvisa recommended that the entire presidential delegation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U N General Assembly#The General Assembly#Brazilian#Indigenous#The Brazilian Amazon
AFP

Peru's Ashaninka indigenous people remember the cruelty of war in the Amazon

The indigenous Ashaninka people of the Peruvian Amazon hope the war that saw them targeted in massacres by the Shining Path in the 1980s has died along with the violent Maoist group's leader Abimael Guzman, who was cremated last week. The leader of the Otari Ashaninka community, in the jungle region of Cusco in Pichari, remembers the war like a "sickness." David Barboza Vargas, whose village is surrounded by yuca, cacao and coca leaf plantations, was himself wounded in the violence as his people faced down the Shining Path's guns with bows and arrows. "For me, the '80s were a sickness of the Path," Barboza Vargas told AFP, wearing a colorful crown of parrot feathers and hedgehog quills.
AMERICAS
Reuters

Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro rallies, source says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal electoral court (TSE) is set to probe the funding of last week’s rallies in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as alleged election campaigning outside the allotted legal time frame, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bolsonaro, who is down in the...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Makes Brazil’s Bolsonaro Very Uncomfortable by Pushing Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a fellow coronavirus survivor, to get the COVID vaccine on Monday—and Bolsonaro looked like he would rather chug a gallon of horse dewormer. The awkward exchange came during a meeting while both leaders—neither wearing a mask—were in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Making small talk, Johnson noted that the pandemic had derailed his plans to visit Brazil, and then added, “But we’re working together on the vaccines. AstraZeneca, it’s a great vaccine. I have AstraZeneca, twice.” Bolsonaro appeared to stiffen, then said, “Not yet,” while laughing. Bolsonaro has baselessly suggested that the vaccine could turn people into crocodiles or change gender characteristics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
MSNBC

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro is the 'Absolute Worst.' Here are dishonorable mentions.

By now, you’re aware that Joy’s selection for Wednesday’s “Absolute Worst” was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Here are some “dishonorable mentions” — deplorable people who just missed the cut. Border Patrol agents. The Border Patrol agents recently seen grabbing and chasing Haitian migrants in Texas while on horseback have been...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Brazil’s Unvaccinated Far-Right President Bolsonaro Forced to Eat Pizza on the Street in NYC

Brazil’s unvaccinated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been photographed nibbling a pizza slice on the street in New York City, where indoor diners have to have had at least one COVID-19 shot. Bolsonaro is in NYC to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, and, last week, he boasted that he would ignore a vaccine mandate for attendees. However, it seems the city’s restaurant managers aren’t letting him bend the rules. According to Brazilian newspaper Correio Braziliense, Bolsonaro’s tourism minister Gilson Machado posted an Instagram snap of the president and his ministers having a humble outdoor dinner of pizza and Coke on their first night in NYC. The paper also noted that the unmasked Bolsonaro had to sneak into his hotel through the back door on Sunday due to protesters. The UN General Assembly will get underway Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, claims Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Boris Johnson asked Brazil for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of a food product lacking in the UK, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.Mr Bolsonaro did not name the particular product – but said he had passed Mr Johnson’s request to his agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England,” the president said on his weekly webcast to supporters.A No 10 spokesperson disputed Mr Bolsonaro’s account – saying it was not the UK delegation’s recollection of the conversation between the leaders, without giving further details.The...
WORLD
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis sees the global COVID pandemic as a test of Americans’ liberties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled (rhetorically) all the way to the antipodes — Australia — Tuesday to find another villain in what he sees as a personal-liberty-versus-lockdown battle over COVID-19. During a speech to International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference in Tampa, he cast himself — and his personal-freedom COVID policy — as firmly on the […] The post Gov. DeSantis sees the global COVID pandemic as a test of Americans’ liberties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TAMPA, FL
cdcgamingreports.com

Bolsonaro veto expected for proposed Brazil gambling regulation

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed in an interview with Veja that he has been in touch with government officials in regards to a proposed gambling legislation but warned that he will not allow the market to be regulated, according to a report shared by BNL Data. As Bolsonaro admitted,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

The Independent

262K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy