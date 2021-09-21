In Defense of R. Kelly: Witnesses testify in favor of embattled singer

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments have begun in the sex trafficking trial of R&B singer R. Kelly. Prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes told jurors Wednesday afternoon that prosecutors had proved that Kelly for years got associates to help him target, groom and exploit girls, boys, and young women for his own sexual gratification. She cited six weeks of testimony from more than 45 witnesses. She said Kelly had surrounded himself with enablers he managed with an iron fist. She said they included assistants, drivers, bodyguards and others. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations. He announced earlier Wednesday he would not testify at the trial.
